NATIONAL NEWS

Gikomba traders move to court to stop ongoing demolitions

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Traders from Gikomba have moved to Court seeking orders to stop the ongoing demolitions of their premises.

The aggrieved traders says that the ongoing demolitions is being conducted at night and over the weekend which is unlawful.

The traders through their Lawyer Danstan Omari said they were not given notices as required by the law.

Their lawyer has urged the court to issue an injunction halting the demolitions and allow them to go back to their business.

The over 222 traders argue that they have been in the premises since 1932 and have subsequently been paying taxes to the Nairobi County government.

They cite it is the only place they know in carrying out business which supports their children foramy years now.

Their Lawyer argue that it is a centre for business that covers East Africa and Africa in general.

The court had since urged the Nairobi County government to respond to the application and parties put in their submissions to the application and await a decision to be made on 10th June 2024.

The traders Streamed to Milimani Law Court in large numbers seeking the intervention of the court and appealed to the head of state to come into their rescue.

JOHN OSORO

