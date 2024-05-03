Connect with us

Kenya

Get ready, Nairobi! Weatherman sounds alarm for heavy rain Friday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – The Kenya Meteorological Department on Friday cautioned residents of the Nairobi metropolitan area about the likelihood of “heavy to very heavy rainfall” and advised exercising caution.

The weather forecast stressed on the need for the residents to “stay weather aware”.

The raging downpours, causing widespread devastation like flooding across the nation, persist in their destructive path, claiming lives and leaving behind a trail of ruin.

The government reports a death toll of close to 200 related to the rains, with tens of thousands displaced and property worth millions destroyed.

Various sectors have suffered from the heavy downpour, prompting the government to postpone school reopening indefinitely as a precautionary measure.

In a televised address, President William Ruto on Friday announced the indefinite closure of schools due to ongoing weather challenges.

He cautioned about the possibility of Kenya facing its first-ever cyclone, citing meteorological forecasts predicting further rainfall in the days ahead.

About The Author

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

See author's posts

