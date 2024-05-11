Gen Kahariri leads tree planting exercise at Recruits Training School in Eldoret

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ELDORET, Kenya, May 11 — Chief of the Defence Forces, General Charles Kahariri, Friday presided over a tree planting exercise at Defence Forces Recruits Training School (DFRTS) in Eldoret in line with the National Tree Planting Day mandated by President William Ruto.

During the exercise, a total of 2,000 tree seedlings were planted, bringing the total of trees planted by DFRTS this rainy season to 204,400. Among the tree seedlings planted are eucalyptus, cypress, and whistling pine.

In his remarks, General Kahariri noted that DFRTS has an outstanding history in environmental conservation efforts under the Environmental Soldier Program and urged the personnel at the institution to continue the same practice not only on the grounds but also in their homes.

“Mitigation of climate change is a collective effort, and as guided by the Commander-in-Chief, we all have a part to play. As we continue to plant trees, we should also take responsibility for nurturing them,” added the General.

Prior to the tree planting exercise, the CDF inspected a dress rehearsal for a recruits’ pass-out parade scheduled for Wednesday, May 15, 2024. The Pass-Out Parade will be presided over by His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President, and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces.

The CDF was accompanied by the Commander Kenya Army, Lieutenant General David Tarus, Commander Kenya Air Force, Major General Fatma Ahmed, Commander Kenya Navy, Major General Paul Otieno, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Western Command, Major General Jeff Nyaga, Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Personnel and Logistics, Major General David Keter, among other senior officers, officers, and service members.

About The Author