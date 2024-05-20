Gachagua urges international partners to support climate change programs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has appealed to international partners to enhance their support for programmes geared towards battling adverse effects of Climate Change in the country.

The Deputy President said the Government has scaled up response to the phenomenon to mitigate against occurrences like severe drought, enhanced rainfall and floods as witnessed in the country recently, calling for more global support.

Speaking on Monday when he hosted the Common Board of Trustees of the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) and the International Centre for Research in Agroforestry (ICRAF), at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, the DP said the ongoing programme targeting 15 billion trees by 2032 would greatly benefit from the partners’ support.

“Climate change is real. We have an ambitious programme of growing trees as one of the mechanisms we have identified to combat the negative effects of climate change. I appeal to you for your expertise, technical advice for this programme to come to fruition,” he said.

The DP said Kenya had suffered the brunt of adverse weather linked to Climate Change including five failed rainy seasons that led to severe drought that hit the country before receiving enhanced rainfall that led to destructive floods.

Kenya is the host country of ICRAF (also known as World Agroforestry Centre) which has merged with the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR).

During the event attended by Board Chair Doris Capistrano, Vice-Chair Alexander Müller and ICRAF Director General Éliane Ubalijoro, Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho among others, Mr Gachagua praised the organisation for lasting collaboration in environmental conservation and promoting agroforestry.

“It is an honour for the Board to sit in Kenya. We are honoured to host the headquarters of ICRAF. We appreciate the great work they are doing,” he stated.

The Deputy President also called on them to boost the restoration of the rivers in Nairobi saying their input was critical in ensuring the success of the programme. “I want to appeal to you to support us in the restoration of Nairobi Rivers. We are rolling out a serious restoration programme and CIFOR-ICRAF can play a role to assist us in offering technical advice, resource mobilisation to boost this programme,” said Mr Gachagua.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author