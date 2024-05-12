Gachagua says Mt Kenya unity key to economic prosperity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on leaders from the Mt Kenya region to maintain unity, emphasizing its crucial role in securing the region’s political, economic, and social success.

Speaking at a church service in Embu on Sunday, Gachagua highlighted the negative impact of disunity, recalling the political losses of the past due to fragmented support within the region.

“Never allow us to be divided. Let us stay united; the strength of this region—politically, economically, socially—lies in our unity,” Gachagua urged.

His plea comes amid plans by leaders allied to former President Uhuru Kenyatta to gather for the Limuru III summit on Friday.

Reflecting on historical elections, Gachagua pointed out the missed opportunities due to disunity, particularly in the 1992 and 1997 elections. “In 1992, we did not yet recognize the need for unity. Different factions supported different leaders, which ultimately led to our loss,” he explained.

He illustrated this by noting that while Mwai Kibaki secured 1.1 million votes from regions like Nyeri and Nyandarua, Kenneth Matiba received 1.4 million votes from areas including Kiambu and Murang’a.

The combined votes of these candidates exceeded those of the eventual winner, President Daniel arap Moi, yet Moi won due to the divided support.

However, Gachagua praised the region for its solidarity since 2002, which saw Mwai Kibaki rise to the presidency and continued support through subsequent elections leading up to the 2022 election, where the region played a significant role in electing President William Ruto, making Gachagua the Deputy President.

“In 2002, our eyes were opened to the necessity of unity. Since then, we’ve remained united, supporting leaders from our region from Kibaki to Uhuru Kenyatta, and most recently, President Ruto,” he recounted.

The Deputy President’s comments come just days after he publicly sought forgiveness from former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his mother, Mama Ngina, for past insults during the heated 2022 election period.

