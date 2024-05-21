Gachagua says he retreated to Mt Kenya forest to pray, fast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has explained his week-long absence from the public, saying he was in Mt Kenya Forest praying and meditating.

Gachagua is reported to have been unreachable even on phone for a whole week when he disconnected from worldly distractions to pray, fast, and meditate.

During his secluded time, Gachagua emphasized his commitment to fostering unity within the nation and the Mount Kenya region.

“I had taken seven days away for prayers, fasting, meditation, and no phones and nobody could disturb me. I had to meditate for the state of the nation and welfare of this region,” he explained.

Addressing concerns about his absence, Gachagua reassured the public of his readiness to champion the interests of the region, urging unity and solidarity.

“Anybody who understands the intelligence of the mountain people will be sorry because they will be shocked. We should remain united and not let anyone get in between the community and divide us,” he emphasized during the burial of the Late Julius Kano Ndumbi, former Principal of Kianyaga High School in Gichugu, Kirinyaga.

His remarks come amidst heightened tensions sparked by his recent advocacy for the protection of Mount Kenya’s interests, advocating for equitable representation and resource allocation. “Mount Kenya people are wise and they can tell when politics are at play, don’t allow anyone to divide us,” he urged.

Reports suggest a strained relationship between Gachagua and President William Ruto, possibly influencing his absence from official functions. However, he resurfaced to see off President Ruto at the airport as he embarked on a state visit to the United States on Sunday.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga hinted at a potential rift within the Kenya Kwanza alliance, expressing solidarity with Gachagua. He vowed to prevent mistreatment of the Deputy President, citing historical grievances against former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Meanwhile, a group of MPs aligned with Gachagua have initiated plans to oppose the Finance Bill, 2024, as a signal to President Ruto over perceived sidelining of his deputy. This move reflects growing tensions within the coalition.

In response, other Kenya Kwanza leaders, including Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro, have cautioned against divisive actions, emphasizing the greater interest of Kenya above individual ambitions.

