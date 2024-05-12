Gachagua echoes Mt Kenya’s ‘One-Man-One-Shilling’ chorus for fair revenue sharing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has joined the push for the “one-man-one-shilling” funding formula, emphasizing its importance for equitable resource distribution across Kenya, particularly in the Mt. Kenya region.

The idea was first mooted by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria who believes it is the only better way of equitable resource distribution.

“In matters of revenue sharing, I firmly believe in one-man-one-vote-one-shilling. It’s a straightforward concept: the more people there are in an area, and the more taxes they contribute, the more funding they deserve to receive,” Gachagua said Sunday during the consecration of Assistant Bishop Dr. John Kimani Nthiga at the ACK Cathedral of St. Peter in Mbeere Diocese, Siakago town, Embu County,

He said the adoption of this formula is crucial for development in areas like Mbeere, Kieni, and Ndeiya, which he described as semi-arid and historically overlooked.

The Deputy President expressed support for allocating funds from the Equalization Fund to these areas for their development needs.

“The push for this formula is not just about our region’s high population but because it is the right thing to do. We are committed to ensuring fairness in the sharing of national revenue,” Gachagua added.

The event was attended by notable figures including Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Senator Alex Mundigi, and several MPs and local leaders.

Governor Mbarire echoed the Deputy President’s sentiment, emphasizing the region’s significant contributions to the national economy and the need for fair resource allocation.

During the meeting, Gachagua addressed the ongoing efforts to combat the distribution of dangerous substances, asserting the government’s determination to eradicate the menace.

“We are intensifying our efforts to rid our country of poisonous substances. The battle against these lethal drinks and drugs will continue unabated,” he declared.

The Deputy President later spoke to residents in Embu town and Kagumo in Kirinyaga County, underscoring the importance of unity in Mt. Kenya for sustained economic, political, and social development.

