NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua defends Sh2.6bn budget allocation with lion’s share on office refurbishment

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – The Office of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now wants a whooping Sh2.6 billion in the 2024/2025 financial year with a huge chunk of the monies allocated to office refurbishment.

In the breakdown given before the National Assembly Administration and Internal Security, Sh1.12 billion is for the refurbishment of the offices with the Harambee Annex being allocated Sh460.4 million and Karen residences Sh660 million.

The committee members led by the Chair Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo questioned why huge allocation was being made to the refurbishment of the offices which were fairly new.

“Please tell us more about the renovations of the said offices because we have seen an allocation of Sh300.4 million. I know we have a few issues there like lifts not working but this figure is too big yet the building is not only ten years old?” questioned Tongoyo.

Principal Administrative Secretary Patrick Mwangi however explained that the facelift of the building was aimed at enhancing the security system within the building.

“The continuous lack of maintenance has necessitated a face lift targeting major functional areas and security systems of the building,” Mwangi said.

MPs also raised queries on the Sh 250M allocation for the purchase of medals, honors, and insignia.

An executive order number 2 of 2023 directed the re-organization of the government’s mandate at the Office of the Deputy President to coordinate the conferment of medals and awards through the national and county government advisory committee in line with the National Honors act 2023.

In particular, lawmakers raised questions on why the Office of the Deputy President had made such a huge allocation for the purchase of medals, honors, and insignia yet it wasn’t a necessity.

“On the Sh 250 million for the purchase of honors, medals and insignias, are we not becoming extravagant when you know the situation of this country,” he posed.

The Principal Administrative Secretary however stated that the actual honor, insignia, and medals awards haven’t been honored for a period of time due to budgetary situation.

“The office has however not presented the actual honor, insignia and medals awarded in December 2022 and June 2023. The office had requested an allocation of Sh 500 million in the financial year 2024/2025 budget to procure the medals but we received an allocation of Sh 250 million,” Mwangi said.

Documents tabled before MPs show that Sh 100 million has been allocated for the acquisition of motor vehicles despite Sh 100M being allocated in the previous financial year for the same purpose.

He explained part of the money was used to purchase vehicles for the big bosses with the requested allocation in this financial year being used to purchase vehicles for other junior officers.

“This Sh 100 million here takes care of our staff. Most of us are on uber and others have been using their own personal vehicles. It is the reality that, when attending meetings, I have allowed my staff to make claims on uber because our national vehicle fleet is used for national events and activities,” Mwangi stated.

Sh 250 million has been allocated for the implementation of alcohol drugs and substance abuse programs which was withdrawn under Article 223 which allows the government to spend monies outside the budget but seek regularization of the said monies in parliament later.

Other expenditures tabled include in the department include Sh 247.7 million for catering services, accommodation, gifts, food and drinks. Travel cost for both airline, bus, railway and mileage allowances Sh171.8 million.

Sh 301.5 million for boards, committees, conferences, and seminars and Sh 328.5 million for personal allowance.

