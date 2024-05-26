Focus on Kenya’s achievements from the US, not Ruto’s jet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 26 – Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has emphasized the importance of focusing on the substantive outcomes of President William Ruto’s recent state visit to the United States, rather than being distracted by discussions about the presidential jet.

Speaking at a gathering in Nyando Sub County during a thanksgiving event for Hon. Fred Outa, newly appointed ambassador to Egypt, Mwaura highlighted the significant gains made during the visit, totaling an impressive Sh 1 trillion.

Mwaura underscored key achievements resulting from the visit, including securing Sh 3.2 billion for computer literacy initiatives in Kenya’s ICT sector.

Additionally, he noted the generous donation of 16 helicopters, which will significantly bolster the country’s capacity to respond to security challenges and natural disasters such as floods.

“These helicopters will be invaluable in our efforts to rescue individuals stranded during emergencies like the recent floods in this area,” Mwaura explained, emphasizing the practical benefits of the donations.

Furthermore, Mwaura highlighted that civil society groups stand to benefit from enhanced support to advance their advocacy efforts on issues of human rights and good governance.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, also present at the ceremony, urged Ambassador Outa to actively promote the candidacy of Raila Odinga for the position of African Union Chairman.

Wetangula emphasized that President Ruto had directed them to leverage their networks and contacts to garner support for Raila’s candidacy, emphasizing that a victory for Raila would benefit all Kenyans, transcending partisan politics.

“The victory will not only be for the ODM party but for all of us in this country,” Wetangula emphasized, urging unity and collective action.

Expressing gratitude for the trust bestowed upon him by President Ruto, Ambassador Outa pledged to use his diplomatic role to champion Kenya’s interests abroad, including rallying support for Raila’s candidacy among leaders in Jordan, Eritrea, and Egypt.

“I have been directed by the President of Kenya to advocate for Raila’s candidacy, and I am committed to fulfilling this mandate,” Outa affirmed.

Leaders at the event urged the Luo community to collaborate closely with the government to maximize opportunities for development and advancement. Additionally, ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo called on Ambassador Outa to leverage his diplomatic role to facilitate beneficial trade connections for Kenya.

