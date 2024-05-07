Floods death toll rises to 238 – Govt Spokesman Mwaura

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – The death toll from the nationwide flood tragedy has now reached 238.

Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura indicated that this is after 8 more people were killed in last 24 hours.

Mwaura stated that 75 other are still missing with 223,000 impacted.

As a result of the ongoing heavy rains, President William Ruto had ordered an indefinite extension of the reopening of schools, originally scheduled for Monday.

The government reiterated the urgency for people residing in riparian corridors and other water courses to vacate immediately to prevent disaster.

Logistical support will be provided to facilitate evacuation from settlements in 33 high-risk counties with 178 at-risk dams and water reservoirs.

