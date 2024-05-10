Flood victims in schools to be relocated ahead of reopening

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, May 10 – Flood victims currently camping in schools within Homa Bay County will be relocated outside as schools set to re-open next week.

Interior and National Coordination Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo says new camps will be established away from the schools.

“We want learning to go on uninterrupted, that’s why those residing in schools will be relocated,” he said.

Omollo says the government will continue offering food and non food items to the families to regain their livelihoods.

“I want to appeal to our people to adhere to the government directives so that we don’t lose lives in the floods,” he said.

The PS spoke on Friday when he joined roads cabinet secretary Kipchumba Murkomen in planting trees in Gembe Hills, Homa Bay County.

“Besides planting trees, let’s be our brothers keeper during this rainy season,” he said.

The PS lauded Governor Gladys Wanga of Homa Bay for the donation of 50,000 seedlings for planting.

He announced that the Ministry of Roads has offered to re-afforest Gembe Hills.

“I want to thank different agencies under the roads ministry for adopting Gembe Hills and see in to in that it is green,” he said.

CS Murkomen on his side directed the agencies to ensure they work closely with the youths in the region to plant more trees in Gembe.

He says the agencies will work on modalities on how to offer stipend to the youths.

“I want the youths in this area to plant and grow these trees, we will walk with you,” he said.

Murkomen told Kenya Forest Services to liase with the provincial administration to ensure the planted trees are not destroyed by animals.

