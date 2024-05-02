Fatuma Ahmed becomes first female Air Force Commander

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 — Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed is the country’s Air Force Commander making her the first woman to rise to the position.

President Ruto handed Major Ahmed the position in appointments on Thursday after promoting her to the rank of Major General.

She replaces Maj Gen John Omenda whom Ruto promoted to Lt Gen and named Vice Chief of Defence Forces.

Omenda rose to the position after President William Ruto named Vice CDF Charles Kahariri substantive CDF having coffered him the rank of General. Kahariri named CDF succeeding Gen Ogolla, Omenda takes up Vice CDF slot

Maj Gen Ahmed joined the league of high-ranking military officials in 2015 when he was promoted to Major.

Her promotion was part of key appointments following the death of Gen Francis Ogolla on April 18.

President has appointed Kahariri as the new Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) after acting in the role since Ogolla’s death in a helicopter crash.

General Ogola, who was appointed by President Ruto as the CDF in April 2023. He died alongside 9 other officers when their helicopter went down and burst into flames in Elgeyo Marakwet on April 18.

President Ruto also named Maj Gen Paul Otieno Navy Commander and moved Maj Gen Njoroge Ng’ang’a to the National Defence University as Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration and Finance).

He appointed Brig Samuel Kosgei Deputy Air Force Commander and moved Brig Peter Githinji to the National Defence College as Senior Directing Staff (Air) after promoting him to the rank of Maj Gen.

