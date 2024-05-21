Extreme winds blow off roofs at the coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21 — The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) has reported extreme winds in various parts of the Coastal region of Kenya linked to Tropical Storm IALY with roofs blown off and electric poles falling in some areas.

KRCS on Tuesday noted that the extreme winds caused by the Tropical Storm have destroyed residential houses.

Areas affected by Tropical Storm IALY include Majajani, Casuarina, Olimpia, Madunguni in Malindi, Garashi in Magarini, Kilifi County and Jilore Trading Centre.

“In the Majajani area of Kilifi County, strong winds blew off the roof of a residential house. Electric posts in Casuarina, Olimpia, Madunguni in Malindi and Garashi in Magarini, Kilifi County, fell, while two posts in Jilore Trading Centre caught fire,” KRCS stated on Tuesday.

No casualties

KRCS urged residents to exercise extra caution. The agency reported no casualties.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) Tuesday warned operators of small boats and crafts to avoid the deep-sea area.

“As a result of tropical storm IALY, expect south-easterly winds at 10-30 knots over Kenya waters. Wave heights will range from 1.5 to 3.6m. Small boats and crafts should avoid deep-sea areas,” KMD noted.

KMD Director Dr David Gikungu said that the easterly winds were expected over Somali waters with wind speeds of 30 knots (15 m/s) hence the south-easterly over Kenya and Tanzania waters and winds of 10 to 30 knots (5-15m/s) from May 21 to May 27.

“The coastal areas are likely to experience these strong winds, which might pose a hazard to marine operations and coastal activities,” KMD advised.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Department had issued an initial warning on Monday when it announced its experts were monitoring Tropical Cyclone IALY over the Southwest Indian Ocean.

About The Author