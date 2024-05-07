EU urged to have fair perception of China: China Daily

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, May 7 — President Xi Jinping rejected on Monday the so-called “problem of China’s overcapacity”, saying that there is no such thing either from the perspective of comparative advantage or in light of global demand.

It is hoped that European Union institutions will have a fair perception of China and adopt a positive China policy, he said.

Xi, who is on the second day of his state visit to France, made the remarks in Paris at a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Elysee Palace, amid the commission’s investigation into China’s electric vehicle makers. Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, May 6, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Xi said that China’s leading edge in the new energy sector has been gained through openness and competition and represents advanced production capabilities.

It has not only enriched the global supply and eased global inflationary pressures, but also made important contributions to the global response to climate change and the green transition, he said.

Noting that China and the EU have extensive common interests and broad space for cooperation in the green and digital transition, Xi called on the two sides to properly address economic and trade frictions through dialogue and consultation, and accommodate each other’s legitimate concerns.

The Chinese president also told Macron and von der Leyen that the China-EU relationship, which enjoys a strong endogenous driving force and bright development prospects, does not target any third party, nor should it be dependent on or dictated by any third party. Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, May 6, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

The two sides should respect each other’s core interests and major concerns, safeguard the political foundation of their relations, and uphold the basic norms of international relations, he said.

Xi also called for good preparations for a new round of the China-EU Summit and high-level dialogues in the strategic, economic and trade, green and digital fields.

It is important to make good use of China’s visa-exemption policy for European countries and encourage people-to-people exchanges as well as cooperation on education and scientific research, in an effort to enhance popular support for and public opinion on China-EU relations, he said.

As the world enters a new period of turbulence and transformation, Xi said that China and the EU should continue to see each other as partners, stay committed to dialogue and cooperation, and work for the steady and sound growth of China-EU ties.

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Paris, France, May 6, 2024. Xi attended a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Elysee Palace on Monday. [Photo/Xinhua]

During the meeting, Xi also outlined China’s position and proposals on the Ukraine crisis and the Palestine-Israel conflict.

He said that China, France and the EU all wish to see an early cease-fire and the return of peace in Europe, and all support the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

The three parties need to jointly oppose the spillover and escalation of the conflict, create conditions for peace talks, safeguard international energy and food security, and keep industrial and supply chains stable, Xi said.

Speaking of the Palestine-Israel conflict, Xi said the pressing task is to realize a comprehensive ceasefire as soon as possible, the key priority is to ensure humanitarian aid, and the fundamental way out is to implement the two-state solution. Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, France, May 6, 2024. Xi attended a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Elysee Palace on Monday. [Photo/Xinhua]

China is ready to work with the EU to support the convening of a more broad-based, authoritative and effective international peace conference as soon as possible, he said.

According to a news release from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the three leaders believe that the trilateral meeting has increased mutual understanding, built consensus for cooperation, and identified ways to address problems.

Macron expressed his delight in holding the meeting during Xi’s third state visit to France, saying that it is both a continuation of the previous trilateral meetings and also what is urgently needed to address the various international challenges.

He also said that now more than ever, France and the EU need to strengthen cooperation with China, as this bears on the future of Europe. Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, France, May 6, 2024. Xi attended a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Elysee Palace on Monday. [Photo/Xinhua]

Von der Leyen said that given China’s weight in global affairs, it is important that the EU maintains good relations with China. This will determine whether global challenges such as climate change and the Ukraine crisis can be better addressed, she said.

She expressed the EU’s wish to work with China in the spirit of mutual respect, seek common ground despite differences, enhance mutual trust, avoid misunderstanding, jointly uphold the international law-based order, and promote world peace, security and prosperity.

