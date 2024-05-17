Connect with us

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed/FILE/MFA_Ethiopia

Africa

Ethiopia protests ‘ill-advised’ rights assessment by US diplomat

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 — Ethiopia has labeled a recent speech by resident United States Ambassador Ervin Massinga as “ill-advised” faulting “uninformed assertions” contained in the statement.

Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry stated that the statement titled “Policy Speech on Human Rights and Dialogue” contains allegations against, and what it described as unsolicited advice to Ethiopia on how best to run the affairs of the country.

In protest, Addis Ababa further pointed out that the statement made on May 15, also mentions groups “bent on overthrowing the elected Government by force, and known for blackmailing, kidnapping, and terrorizing civilians.”

The statement is ill-advised and contains uninformed assertions. It is contrary to the historic and friendly relations between Ethiopia and the United States,” Ethiopia’s MFA said.

Addis Ababa noted that the two countries have maintained close ties and continue consulting on national, regional, and global issues of common concern.

Further Ethiopia said the East African state has been open to discussing wide-ranging topics with the US including efforts toward peace and security, ensuring respect for human rights, and nurturing democracy in the country.

Correct factual errors

Addis added that it will work with the Embassy of the United States to correct “factual errors and inconsistencies in the statement.”

“It will suggest better ways befitting diplomatic decorum; and that will not undermine democratic processes and peace in the country,” the foreign ministry added.

Ethiopia maintained that it remains committed to a “mutually respectful” bilateral dialogue and relations with the United States.

In his statement, the US envoy to Ethiopia reflected on the Yekatit 12 Massacre of 1937, a tragic event where thousands of Ethiopians lost their lives. 

Ambassador Masinga expressed regret that many people across Ethiopia and the globe, continue to face the same fear that Ethiopians did 87 years ago here.

“Bandits, armed groups, and at times, government security forces, act with impunity in carrying out violations of these very same rights to life, dignity, and respect, reflecting a disregard for due process and the rule of law,” he said.

He commended the bravery of Chargé d’Affairs Cornelius Van Engert, who sheltered nearly 750 Ethiopians within the American Gibbi Center in Addis.

While acknowledging that every country including Ethiopia has a legitimate right to defend itself, Amb Massinga emphasized that “how a country defends itself reveals its character.”

Singling out some region within Ethiopia that continues to experience conflicts such as Oromia, Tigray and Amhara, the US envoy to Ethiopia emphasized the need for warrying parties to pursue peace through dialogue, rather than violence. 

“To those whose responsibility it is to govern Ethiopia, the government here, the country has far more to gain through peace than on the battlefield. A security-focused approach will not resolve complex political issues,” Ambassador Massinga said.

In this article:
