Emergency center at Nyayo House for flood victims’ ID, passport replacement

NAIROBI, Kenya May 10 – The government has set up an emergency center at Nyayo House in Nairobi to assist in replacing vital personal registration documents, notably national identity cards (IDs) and passports, lost in floods.

Julius Bitok, the Principal Secretary of Immigration, assured on Friday that similar services will be rolled out to other counties to ensure timely replacement for those who have lost the crucial documents.

“We are ready to move around the country to ensure all those who lost the vital documents replace them in the shortest time possible,” he said.

The government had in March 2024 implemented revised fees for various government services, including the replacement of national identification cards (IDs) and passports.

Replacing an ID card now costs Sh1000, up from Sh100. Applying for a standard 34-page passport has increased to Sh7,500 from Sh4,500.

The cost of replacing a lost passport has risen to Sh20,000 from Sh12,000, while replacing a mutilated passport now costs Sh10,000, up from Sh6,000.

Additionally, an express passport is available for Sh30,000. These adjustments reflect the evolving administrative landscape in Kenya.

The government estimates that over 286,000 people have been affected by flooding, with close to 47,000 households displaced and over 200 deaths reported in 37 of the country’s 47 counties.

