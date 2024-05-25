Embu to petition against Muguka ban in Mombasa, Kilifi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 — Embu County has vowed to move to court on Monday to challenge the move by Mombasa and Kilifi banning the supply, sale, and consumption of muguka, a substance containing still cathinone.

Speaking on Friday, Embu Deputy Governor Kinyua Mugo said there was no justification for banning muguka claiming there is no scientific evidence to prove that muguka was a drug.

He said there was no single law prohibiting its sale or consumption.

Mugo said they will seek orders lifting the ban as they seek other avenues of unlocking the stalemate.

“Muguka and Miraa are like the same. We are reading politics. There is mischief, and we believe everything is being done with bad faith. Because we have had engagements with the Mombasa government and they still went behind our back and gave the others,” he said.



Mugo said the move would disadvantage players in the multi-billion value chain including farmers, traders and transporters.

He added that both counties stand to lose millions in levies collected from the trade.

He said muguka is a cash crop employing Kenyans and there’s no better basis to prevent its use and sale.

Traders and farmers expressed concern they stand to lose their livelihoods if the decision is not rescinded.

They called on President William Ruto to intervene on the issue to safeguard muguka traders and farmers.

“We urge our President William Ruto to come to our aid to save the hustlers from facing the wrath of the ban,” he said.

Health concerns

Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Nassir and his Kilifi counterpart Gideon Mung’aro gave executive orders barring any entry, use and sale of muguka in their counties in response to health concerns.

They both cited its detrimental effects on the youth of Mombasa.

The Governors highlighted the pervasive consumption of the stimulant drug at the Coast, including among school-going children.

Muguka is predominantly cultivated in Embu County on the lower parts of Mbeere South and North Constituencies.

In July 2023, the government announced plans to re-examine the classification of Miraa (Khat) as a harmful substance to facilitate its exclusion from adverse classification by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA).

NACADA notes both products (Miraa and Muguka) contain similar effects including lack of sleep, anxiety, hyperactivity, teeth discoloration, constipation, increased heart rate, impaired memory, insomnia, blurred vision, libido change, impotence, fine tremors, dizziness, fibrosis among others.

