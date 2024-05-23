Connect with us

Education Ministry to launch 2024 School Survey data collection exercise

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Ministry of Education is on Thursday expected to launch the 2024 School Survey data collection exercise.

The Census will cover all schools providing basic education such as pre-primary, primary, junior, secondary schools and special needs education units for both public and private institutions as well as all international schools.

The 2024 School Census is being implemented by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

Other stakeholders include the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), Council of Governors (CoG), Kenya National Commission for UNESCO (KNATCOM), World Bank, UNICEF and UNESCO.

This is the second school census to be undertaken after the one done in 2007.

It is the first school census in the country to be comprehensively done and with the involvement of many stakeholders.

