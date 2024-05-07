EACC obtains court orders to freeze Sh62mn seized from ex-Treasury CS Yatani’s nephew

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – The Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC) has obtained High Court orders in freezing $460,000 (Sh62,100,000) seized from former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani’s nephew.

The funds were seized from the residence of Ibrae Doko Yatani on April 24, 2024 in the ongoing investigations into ex-CS Yatani.

The ruling was made at the Milimani High Court’s anti-corruption and economic crimes division by Lady Justice Esther Maina.

“I have considered the Originating Motion dated 30th April 2024 which is brought under certificate of urgency of even date. The Originating Motion is allowed as I am satisfied that there are reasonable grounds laid for preservation of the funds,” she said.

The court ruled that the order shall be in place for a period of six months, as provided in Section 56(3) of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA).

Justice Maina told EACC to serve Ibrae Doko Yatani with the papers within seven days.

In its application the anti-graft agency told the Court that it needed to investigate the source of the money.

Ibrae Doko Yatani, through his company Al Habib Enterprises, is accused of irregularly receiving Sh71,790,897 from the Marsabit county government irregularly.

The EACC is currently probing the former Treasury CS over the allegations of embezzlement of Sh 1.2 billion public funds during his tenure as Marsabit governor.

