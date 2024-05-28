Drought Authority reports Sh1bn Hunger Safety Net disbursement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 — The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) has released Sh1.06 billion in cash transfer stipends for monthly payments in eight arid counties.

NDMA said Tuesday that the funds covering April under the Hunger Safety Net Programme (HSNP) target both regular and scale-up beneficiaries in the arid areas.

The authority stated that the disbursement will benefit 323,673 vulnerable households by enhancing their resilience against economic and climatic

The beneficiaries are from Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Isiolo, Wajir, Mandera, Tana River and Garissa counties.

HSNP is a cash transfer programme under the National Safety Net Programme (NSNP).

According to NDMA, the HSNP cash transfer beneficiaries in Isiolo and Samburu receive their ATM cards from Kenya Commercial Bank, the programme service provider in the two counties.

“The cards offer the beneficiaries flexibility of choice and dignity in accessing their cash stipends,” NDMA said.

HSNP is one of four cash transfer programmes under the National Safety Net Programme (NSNP) collectively called Inua Jamii.

The other three programmes are; Older Persons Cash Transfer, Cash Transfers for Orphans and Vulnerable Children, and Persons with Severe Disability Cash Transfer.

The NDMA is responsible for implementing HSNP, while the Social Assistance Unit under the State Department of Social Protection in the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection manages the other three programmes.

About The Author