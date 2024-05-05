Driver dies after vehicle crashes into White House gate

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Xinhua) — A vehicle traveling at high speed collided with a gate at the White House on Saturday night, leaving the driver dead, the U.S. Secret Service.
“Shortly before 10:30 p.m. (1430 GMT) on May 4th,” the vehicle crashed into “an outer perimeter gate on the White House complex,” the federal law enforcement agency said Sunday in a statement published on X, formerly Twitter.
“Security protocols were implemented as officers cleared the vehicle,” it said, adding that “there was no threat to the White House.”
Limited traffic closures remain in effect as the agency and the local police department investigate the incident, said Anthony Guglielmi, chief of Communications for the agency, in a post on X.
About The Author
Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China’s national news agency as well as a global news and information network. Xinhua has set up a global news and information gathering network, with headquarters in Beijing, 33 domestic bureaus in provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities plus the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as 140 bureaus in the rest of the world. Xinhua is yet to set up a bureau in Taiwan, where it has posted resident correspondents. Xinhua provides its worldwide subscribers with news and financial information products in the forms of text, photo, graphics, audio, video, and mobile phone text messages 24 hours a day in eight languages: Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and Japanese.