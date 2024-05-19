Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Felix Tshisekedi Photo courtesy/ AFP

World

DR Congo army thwarts attempted coup targeting Tshisekedi

Published

May 19 – The Democratic Republic of Congo army says it has quashed an attempted coup against President Felix Tshikedi in the capital Kinshasa, involving Congolese and foreign fighters.

DR Congo army spokesperson Brig Gen Sylavin Ekenge said on the state-run broadcaster RTNC TV that several suspects have been detained and the “situation is now under control”.

His statement comes hours after armed men attacked the house of Vital Kamerhe, the former chief of staff and close ally to President Tshisekedi early on Sunday morning.

Witnesses say a group of about 20 assailants in army uniform attacked the residence and an exchange of gunfire followed.

Local media reports said the assailants were members of the New Zaire Movement linked to formerly exiled politician Christian Malanga.

Two guards and an assailant were killed in the attack on Mr Kamerhe’s house, his spokesman and the Japanese ambassador said in posts on X.

President Tshisekedi has not made any public comment on the situation so far.

Japan’s ambassador in the Congolese capital has warned nationals not to go out.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

BBC

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

State House Denies Reports of Strained Relations Between President Ruto and his Deputy Gachagua

Gachagua has kept off state functions since last week when he declared his support for the one-man one-shilling formula.

2 hours ago

County News

Ministry of Health Urges Action to Protect Students Amid Floods and Heavy Rains

Schools reopened for the second term in Kenya on Monday last week after two postponements earlier in the month due to floods that claimed...

2 hours ago

Top stories

LSK Declares Planned Police Deployment to Haiti Unlawful

Last week, Thirdway Alliance Kenya, led by Dr. Ekuru Aukot, filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent the government from sending police to violence-plagued Haiti...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Mudavadi Warns Against Ethnic Politics, Calls for National Unity

Mudavadi urged the political class and the nation to concentrate on transforming Kenya's economic fortunes and to engage in meaningful discussions that will positively...

5 hours ago

World

Xi, Putin highlight need to safeguard intl fairness, justice

China supports the convening of an international peace conference, recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, at an appropriate time with equal participation and fair...

6 hours ago

Top stories

Israel war cabinet minister vows to quit if there is no post-war plan for Gaza

NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz has threatened to resign unless Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sets out a post-war...

6 hours ago

Haiti Mission

Aukot calls out US ‘meddling’ in Haiti in a letter to Biden, Guterres

Aukot read malice in the impending deployment of Kenya-led Multinational Security Support adding that it is a subtle way the US is using to...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Thirdway Party petitions against Kenya-led Haiti Mission citing lack of Gazette

Thirdway Alliance moved to court on Friday to stop the impending deployment of a 1,000 strong contingent to Haiti citing flagrant disregard of court...

23 hours ago