NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has refuted claims he has acquired new political outfit ahead of the 2027 elections.

Head of Deputy President’s Communication Njeri Rugene stated that the allegations appearing in a daily newspaper were malicious, in bad faith.

The report comes amid reports of that a rift between him and President Ruto-allies is widening.

The news article claimed that the DP has gained control of The New Democrats.

