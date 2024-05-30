Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
DP Rigathi Gachagua/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua cracks ribs over Ruto’s holding of Wife’s hand during US visit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua allayed off politics in the National Prayer Breakfast and instead brought to fore humorous highlights of President William Ruto’s recent state visit to the United States.

The Deputy President, who recently has been at the centre of the political stage over talks of disunity within Mt Kenya region and split with his boss, instead engaged with humorous commentary.

He highlighted the frequent hand-holding between President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto in Washington.

“All Kenyans were monitoring what you were doing in the States. And there is something you were doing there that created problems to many husbands across the country. When you were walking holding the first lady’s hands, it put us back here under immense pressure,” Gachagua stated.

Kenyans were awash on the hand-holding gesture, which evoked elicit reactions as it’s not a norm in the African context.

Gachagua admitted he was under immense pressure from his wife, Pastor Dorcas, who demanded similar affection.

“Our spouses led by mine, Pastor Dorcas, were demanding that we emulate the president and hold their hand wherever we go. Mine, and you know she is a pastor, even went beyond and demanded that I walk her to the car that even around the house I hold her hand,” he said.

Gachagua said they are glad President Ruto had reverted to his usual behaviour upon returning to Kenya saying the gesture was an American thing.

“We had that challenge but I knew you would solve that problem for us when you come back. And this morning you did just that. As we welcomed you from your car to the hold room, you were walking fast with me chatting as Mama Rachel was trying to catch up with you as we came to this room. So the matter is sorted, that was an American thing,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto says govt to run tight budget amid austerity measures

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – President William Ruto has reassured his administration to run a balanced budget before the end of his term following...

49 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto says ‘friends’ offered him private jet to the US for Sh10mn

The Head of State argued that Kenya's reputation informed the gesture by the undisclosed friends. It was not immediately clear whether he was referring...

2 hours ago

Haiti Mission

Kenya welcomes appointment of new Haiti PM, affirms mission readiness

President William Ruto welcomed Tuesday's announcement with a commitment to support the Caribbean nation to emerge from its current crisis.

18 hours ago

Africa

Ruto sustains push to reform global financial architecture

President Ruto was speaking during the official opening of the 59th Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group and the African Development Fund...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) CSs Murkomen and Kuria warned to stop politicking and focus on portfolio challenges

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

1 day ago

Politics

(VIDEO) UDA puts MPs Wa Muchomba, Sudi, and Governor Kahiga on notice for undermining party unity

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muguka ban null and void: CS Linturi

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28-Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has maintained that the ban on Muguka a variety of Miraa by Mombasa and...

2 days ago

AGRICULTURE

Ruto tasks Kilimo House to lead consultations on Muguka Regulations

In a statement on Monday, Ruto insisted Muguka, a substance containing still cathinone, is a variety of Miraa and is a scheduled crop under...

2 days ago