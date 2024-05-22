Connect with us

Map of DR Congo locating North Kivu province and its capital Goma

Dozens killed in inter-communal clashes in DR Congo: UN

UNITED NATIONS, May 22 (Xinhua) — Dozens of civilians have been killed so far this month in intercommunal clashes over land in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a UN humanitarian agency said on Tuesday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said aid workers are helping the injured and displaced from the deadly clashes in the northeastern province of Tshopo. 

Since February 2023, the clashes have killed 740 civilians and displaced 75,000 people in Kisangani, the capital of Tshopo, according to OCHA. 

The office said an OCHA-led assessment team found that food, shelter and health care are the most pressing needs for the displaced people. 

It called on all involved to work together to end the violence, protect civilians and find a sustainable solution to the conflict in the country. 

XINHUA

Xinhua News Agency, founded on November 7, 1931, is China's national news agency as well as a global news and information network.

