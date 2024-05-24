Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Doctors at Mbagathi Hospital perform the First Reconstructive Plastic Surgery

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The Mbagathi level 5 Hospital has recorded another historic milestone after conducting its first-ever complex reconstructive plastic surgery.

A team of four (4) doctiors at the county facility led by Dr. Chaudry Areeb, a specialized plastic and reconstruction surgeon, performed the procedure on 29 year old Benard Sigei, who had been diagnosed with tendinitis as a result of multiple tendon, nerve and vascular blunt injury on the left hand.

“Mr Sigei was referred and admitted at Mbagathi Hospital on Thursday, 23rd May, 2024, for surgery. He was experiencing incessant joint inflammation. He was examined with the aid of the newly installed CT Scan and admitted for reconstructive plastic surgery, which took three hours to perform.’ Said Dr Ayeed.

The patient’s surgery expenses were not fully covered by the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), as he paid ksh300,000.

The facility’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Alexander Irungu acknowledged the value of the high-end equipments procured during Governor Sakaja Johnson’s reign and refurbishment of theaters as well as upgrading essential equipments that are critical for diagnosis.

“These procedures are made possible after refurbishment of theatres and upgrading of essential equipments with the support of Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson” said Mbagathi Hospital CEO Alexander Irungu.

This comes against the backdrop of the recent successful first ever brain surgery, that was performed by a team of medics led by the facility’s first neurosurgeon Dr Tom Mboya in February, 2024.

Mbagathi also set another milestone by conducting cementless hip surgery, also known as Cementless Total Hip Arthroplasty, that replaces a damaged hip joint with an artificial implant without the use of cement to fix the components in place.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyatta leading AU election observer mission in SA ahead of next week’s polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is in South Africa to lead the African Union Election Observer Mission (AUEOM) ahead of...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Why Kenya’s non-Nato ally status is crucial for regional security

Kenya’s designation as a major non-North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) ally by the US elevates its role in regional and international security at a...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto lauds Kenya-US relations

US, May 24 – President William Ruto has said the State Visit to the United States of America has reinforced the enduring friendship, solidarity...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

US names Kenya major ally as Russian influence grows in Africa

US President Joe Biden has named Kenya as a major non-Nato ally, making it the first sub-Saharan African country to receive that designation. Biden...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Infighting between Orengo, Oduol rears head again as they seek Senate intervention

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – Party politics have continued to draw a dagger between Siaya Governor James Orengo and his Deputy William Oduol with...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Fistula survivors in Kisii celebrate journey to recovery as world marks obstetric fistula day

KISII, Kenya, May 24 – As the world marked obstetric fistula day whose theme was ‘ overcoming barriers to provide more treatment,’ obstetric fistula...

6 hours ago

Haiti Mission

(VIDEO) Ruto and Biden defend deployment of Kenyan troops to Haiti

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto launches plan to revamp Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – President William Ruto has launched a plan that will tackle the economic growth challenges related to urban land use...

6 hours ago