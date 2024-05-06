Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Do not lower guard, despite Sunday Sunshine, Kenya Met warns

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – The Kenya Meteorological Services says there is an elevated risk of moderate to heavy rainfall for much of the city.

In its latest Nairobi County Forecast, the weatherman said despite the sunny intervals expected during the day it is important for Nairobi residents not to lower your guard.

The raging downpours, causing widespread devastation like flooding across the nation, persist in their destructive path, claiming lives and leaving behind a trail of ruin.

The government reports a death toll of close to 200 related to the rains, with tens of thousands displaced and property worth millions destroyed.

Various sectors have suffered from the heavy downpour, prompting the government to postpone school reopening indefinitely as a precautionary measure.

