Dengue Outbreak in Turbat Claims 14 Lives, Over 5,000 Diagnosed

TURBAT, Pakistan, May 19 – A severe dengue outbreak in Turbat has resulted in the deaths of at least 14 patients, with over 5,000 diagnosed with the disease in the Kech district of Makran division this year, according to a report by Dawn.

Abu-Bakar, the district health officer of Kech, confirmed the grim statistics on Friday, stating, “As many as 14 people died of dengue in Turbat alone, the district headquarters of Kech district, during the last two months.” He revealed that out of 24,552 individuals screened this year, 5,329 tested positive for dengue.

The fatalities occurred across various villages in Turbat, reflecting the widespread impact of the outbreak. Despite the significant number of deaths and cases, the health department has not declared an emergency in Kech district nor provided adequate treatment facilities for patients, Dawn reported.

“Mos patients face difficulties due to the lack of proper testing and laboratory facilities in government and private hospitals in the district,” expressed Mubarak Baloch, a patient. “I have been suffering from the dengue virus for the last week and have received no proper treatment, while I don’t have resources to go to Karachi for treatment,” he added.

Another resident, Master Azad Baloch, shared his concern about inconsistencies in test reports from different hospitals, highlighting the challenges faced by patients seeking accurate diagnoses and treatment.

The situation is further compounded by reports of dengue cases in the port city of Gwadar and Panjgur district, as noted by Dawn. The lack of a coordinated response and adequate healthcare infrastructure is exacerbating the crisis, leaving many residents without the necessary support to combat the disease effectively.

As the outbreak continues to claim lives and spread across the region, there is an urgent need for the health department to declare an emergency and mobilize resources to provide adequate treatment and support for those affected by dengue. The residents of Kech district and other affected areas are in dire need of comprehensive healthcare interventions to manage and mitigate the impact of this deadly outbreak.

