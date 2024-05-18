Connect with us

Defence Committee engages MFA, IGAD Secretariat on Treaty review

The revised IGAD Treaty, adopted during the 14th Ordinary Session of the IGAD Summit held in Djibouti on June 12, 2023, aims to expand and strengthen cooperation among member states and with the international community in various areas.

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — The National Assembly Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations has concluded discussions with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Secretariat as part of the preliminary process to guide the adoption of a reviewed Treaty.

The departmental committee concluded the discussions, which began on Friday, on Saturday.

The talks concluded on Saturday were led by Committee Vice Chair, Rtd Maj. Bashir Abdullahi, Ambassador Joseph Vungo, Registrar of Treaties from the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, and Dr. Fatuma Adan, IGAD Head of Mission to Kenya.

The engagement also brought together delegates from the National Assembly Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations, the IGAD Secretariat, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The revised IGAD Treaty, adopted during the 14th Ordinary Session of the IGAD Summit held in Djibouti on June 12, 2023, aims to expand and strengthen cooperation among member states and with the international community in various areas.

This includes promoting joint development strategies, harmonizing economic policies, and fostering regional integration.

The revised Treaty will enter into force after at least two-thirds of the members have signed and ratified the documents.

Already Djibouti and Ethiopia have initiated the ratification process for the Treaty.

IGAD is a regional bloc in Eastern Africa that works on peace and security, economic cooperation, and social development.

Established in 1996, IGAD has tackled shared challenges faced by East African nations, including drought, famine, and armed conflict.

