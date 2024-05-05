Death Toll Rises to 228 In Kenya Flood Tragedy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, KENYA, MAY 5 – The death toll from the nationwide flood tragedy has now reached 228.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said more than 227,238 people have been affected by the floods across the country since March when the heavy rains linked to El Nino started.

Additionally, he said, 72 people remain missing in various incidents nationwide, with 42,526 households displaced, affecting around 212,630 people.

“Flooding is anticipated in low-lying, riparian, and urban areas, with potential landslides and mudslides in areas with steep slopes, escarpments, and ravines,” the statement noted even as the heavy rains left a trail of destruction in Nyanza where thousands were displaced after River Nyando burst its banks. Several vehicles were washed away when River Nyando burst its banks in Kisumu on May 5, 2025 following heavy rains linked to El Nino. /OJWANG JOE.

As a result of the ongoing heavy rains, President William Ruto has ordered an indefinite extension of the reopening of schools, originally scheduled for Monday.

The Interior Ministry highlighted severe impacts in Marsabit, Tharaka Nithi, Baringo, Kisumu, Nakuru, Machakos, Uasin Gishu, Busia, Laikipia, Nyandarua, Trans Nzoia, Nairobi, Wajir, Mandera, Bomet, Kajiado, Embu, and Nyeri Counties. Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo and an administrator during a tour of flooded parts of Nairobi in May 2024.

The excessive rainfall has led to river and sewer overflow, transforming roads into waterways and devastating homes.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of continued heavy rains throughout May, particularly affecting Nairobi, the Coastal region, Rift Valley, Central, and parts of Nyanza. Locals struggle to rescue livestock in the flooded River Nyando that burst its banks on May 5, 2024. /OJWANG JOE.

The government on Sunday reiterated the urgency for people residing in riparian corridors and other water courses to vacate immediately to prevent disaster. Logistical support will be provided to facilitate evacuation from settlements in 33 high-risk counties with 178 at-risk dams and water reservoirs.

“A nationwide assessment identified 192 high-risk dams, with Central (60), Eastern (39), Rift Valley (29), Coast (22), Western (21), Nairobi (12), North Eastern (5), and Nyanza (4),” the ministry stated.

County Security Committees are actively evacuating residents living in landslide and mudslide-prone areas across various counties.

Forecasts indicate continued moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in coastal, Western, Lake Victoria basin, Central, Eastern, Rift Valley, and Kajiado regions. Conversely, most parts of North West, North Eastern, and South Eastern Kenya are expected to remain dry.

