National Police Service said it recorded eighteen injuries in hospitals after two people died at the scene/COURTESY

County News

Death toll from Karen bus crash rises to 9

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — The death toll from a bus crash near Karen’s Hardy area has risen to nine after a survivor succumbed to injuries in hospital.

National Police Service said it recorded eighteen injuries in hospitals after two people died at the scene.

The number of survivors fell to seventeen following the death reported in hospital.

The vehicle belonging to Naboka Sacco was travelling from Gataka in Kajiado North to Nairobi when it plunged into a section Mbagathi River near the Cooperative University of Kenya in Karen on Saturday.

