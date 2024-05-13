Connect with us

Kenya is among countries in East Africa worst hit by floods following heavy rains linked to El Nino.

NATIONAL NEWS

Death-toll from floods tragedy hits 277

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 –  The death toll from the nationwide flood tragedy has now reached 277, this is after one additional fatality was reported.

A statement from the Ministry of Interior indicated that more than 290,000, people have been affected by the floods across the country since March when the heavy rains linked to El Nino started.

Additionally 75 people are missing in various incidents nationwide, with 58,009 households displaced.

According to the ministry, Tana River, Garissa, Lamu, and Narok counties have been adversely affected by the floods in the past 24 hours.

The latest forecast shows that Sunny intervals are forecasted for most regions of the country over the week with occasional rainfall and thunderstorms in 37 Counties in the Lake Victoria Basin, Western Rift Valley, Central, Eastern, Coast, and Nairobi regions.

According to the ministry, Tana River, Garissa, Lamu, and Narok counties have been adversely affected by the floods in the past 24 hours following flooding owing to heavy rains in the Central region catchment area and Landslides.

The Interior Ministry has further stated impacts of the floods are still being experienced in Busia, Homabay, Kisumu, Machakos, Makueni, Kilifi, Nakuru, Turkana, Isiolo, Migori, Kajiado, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Kiambu and Muranga Counties and the necessary aid is being pumped in the regions.

“Flooding is expected in low-lying areas, riparian areas, and urban areas while landslides/mudslides may occur in areas with steep slopes, escarpments, and ravines. Lakes Victoria and Baringo are projected to continue causing backflow and flooding of Counties in the Lake Victoria and Lake Baringo Basins,” it stated.

“ Overflow of the Seven Forks Dams still poses to exacerbate flooding in the Tana Delta and impacting Garissa, Tana River, and Lamu Counties,” it added.

According to the latest forecast, Sunny intervals are forecasted for most regions of the country over the week with occasional rainfall and thunderstorms in 37 Counties in the Lake Victoria Basin, Western  Rift Valley, Central, Eastern, Coast, and Nairobi regions.

