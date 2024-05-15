Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Deadline for public memoranda on Finance Bill set for May 28

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Kenyans can now give their input on the Finance Bill 2024 after the National Assembly opened the fora for the public to share their views concerning the bill which contains proposals relating to revenue-raising measures, including a raft of taxes.

The public participation deadline for the bill sponsored by Molo MP Kimani Kuria has been set on May 28th and it seeks to introduce new levies including VAT on bread and increase excise taxes on spirits, cigarettes, M-Pesa, airtime and bank transfers among others.

The notification guides that the Memoranda on the Bill should indicate the name of the person or organization submitting it and their contact details and should be hand-delivered to the Office of the Clerk.

The Bill also amends other pieces of legislation relating to fees, levies and management of public funds.

The Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning has invited the members of the public to submit their written views on the bill which intends to raise an additional Sh323 billion in taxes in the financial year that starts in July.

“In compliance with Article 118(1) (b) of the Constitution and Standing Order 127(3), the Clerk of the National Assembly hereby invites the public and stakeholders to submit memoranda on the Bills to the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning”, reads the notification.

MP Kuria refuted assertions that public participation on the finance bill will be a charade as the Executive will bulldoze its way to have the amended tax law passed into law despite vehement opposition by the public.

“I would like to inform the public and assure them that the exercise on public participation will not be an exercise in futility. We will have changes that are going to happen but when we look at the changes we will have to look at the numbers,” he said.

The Finance Committee Chair expressed the conversation surrounding reduction of taxes should be in tandem with the slashing of the budget cognizant of the ripple effect of financing strategies in every financial year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“While we are having a robust conservation about the taxes.Let your voices be heard about where the budget is going too.We must balance the budget because you cant pass the budget without financing it,” Kuria stated.

The 2024 Finance Bill is also introducing a new motor vehicle circulation tax that will see motorists part with Sh100,000 annually to keep their vehicles on the road.
At the same time,the bill seeks to remove VAT exemptions on financial services which include the issuing of credit and debit cards, money transfer services, foreign exchange transactions, cheque processes, issuance of securities, and assignment of debt.

Key among the legislations the proposed law seeks to amend include : the Income Tax Act (Cap.470), the Value Added Tax Act (Cap.476), the Excise Duty Act (Cap. 472), The Tax Procedures Act (Cap. 469B) and the Miscellaneous Fees and Levies Act (Cap.469C).

The Bill also seeks to amend other pieces of legislation relating to fees, levies and management of public funds.

These are the Affordable Housing Act (No.4 of 2024), the Industrial Training Act (Cap. 237), the Data Protection Act (Cap 411C), the Public Finance Management Act (Cap.412), and the Kenya Revenue Authority Act (Cap.469).

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Concern as huge cracks form in Kenya’s Rift Valley

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Huge cracks have emerged in Kenya’s Rift Valley region, attributed to the recent heavy rains and mass flooding. Some...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

COMESA Warns Of Fake Breast Cancer Drug Reported In Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – The COMESA Competition Commission has warned its member states against the sale of a false batch of cancer medicine...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto makes two new state appointments

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – President William Ruto has appointed Lazarus Amayo as the Special Envoy of the African Union Championship for Institutional Reforms,...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Enhanced Kenya Tea Brand to boost farmer income

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Kenya must develop a tea brand that will fetch the best prices for farmers, President William Ruto has said....

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kimende escarpment declared danger zone after landslide tragedy

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Search and Rescue operations are underway to find several people who are feared trapped following a landslide in Kimende...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Petrol, Diesel And Kerosene Prices Drop By Sh1 In Latest EPRA Review

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – The Energy, Petroleum, and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has cut fuel prices by about Sh1, offering reprieve to motorists, firms,...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Labour and Social Protection Ministry supports floods victims in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – The State Department of Social Protection and Senior Citizens Affairs through the Child Welfare Society of Kenya Tuesday provided...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rescue operation underway in Nairobi’s Kiamaiko area after building collapse

The Kenya Red Cross (KRC) confirmed the incident, stating that four people have already been pulled from the rubble as fears emerge that there...

22 hours ago