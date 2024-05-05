Cyclone Hidaya Weakens on Kenyan Coast As Rains Persist

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 5 – Tropical Cyclone Hidaya, initially predicted to strike the Kenyan coast over the weekend, has weakened and dissipated.

However, forecasts indicate that rains will persist in 37 counties across the country, authorities said Sunday.

The Kenya Meteorological Department, monitoring developments off the Tanzanian coast following Cyclone Hidaya’s landfall in the neighbouring country, stated that heavy rains will continue along the coastal region due to the cyclone.

Since March, flash floods have claimed nearly 200 lives and displaced over 200,000 people across 30,000 households.

As a result of the ongoing heavy rains, President William Ruto has ordered an indefinite extension of the reopening of schools, originally scheduled for Monday.

“The Tropical Cyclone Hidaya storm is over and forecasted to have weakened, however heavy rainfall is still expected offshore along the Coast region with strong winds and large waves already experienced in Kwale,” the agency noted even as the effect of the heavy rains were reported in Nyanza where River Nyando burst its banks Sunday.

Several vehicles were washed away Sunday as houses, the main market in Ahero, a school and police station remain submerged in water. Several vehicles were washed away when River Nyando burst its banks in Kisumu on May 5, 2025 following heavy rains linked to El Nino. /OJWANG JOE.

The Meteorological Department has warned coastal residents, especially those involved in marine activities, to take caution to avoid adverse effects of the cyclone as the region braces for heavier rains from Sunday through Tuesday.

The government has also banned all beach activities, including fishing, swimming, and non-essential transport, along the coastlines of Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, and Lamu counties to avert loss of lives due to strong winds and powerful dangerous waves in the Indian Ocean.

According to the Weatherman, counties set to receive moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms include Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Siaya, and Homabay. Others are Nyeri, Muranga, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Nandi, Bomet, Narok, Kajiado, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Laikipia, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Baringo, and Nairobi.

Flooding is expected in low-lying areas, riparian areas, and urban areas, while landslides and mudslides may occur in areas with steep slopes, escarpments, and ravines.

This comes after the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) reported the end of Tropical Cyclone Hidaya, which completely lost its strength after making landfall on Mafia Island on Saturday.

TMA stated that the rain clouds accompanying the cyclone have weakened and are now spreading out in various areas of the southern region of Tanzania, particularly in Lindi, Mtwara, and Morogoro.

