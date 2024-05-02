Cyclone Hidaya to cause heavy rainfall, large waves, strong winds at the coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 2 – The coastal area is set to experience Cyclone Hidaya, which will result in heavy rainfall, large waves and strong winds that could affect marine activities in the Indian Ocean.

President William Ruto who chaired a Cabinet meeting to deliberate on extra measures to mitigate the devastating effects of flooding across the country said the coastal region is likely to experience Cyclone Hidaya which may cause mudslides and landslides.

According to the weatherman forecast for the next three months, average to above average rains will continue in all parts of the country with flooding in low-lying areas.

Infrastructures, including classrooms, dormitories, halls, toilets, latrines, fences and perimeter walls, in various schools have also been destroyed by the devastating floods leading to postponement of schools reopening .

Some schools have been reported flooded, while others are being occupied by people who have been displaced by mudslides, landslides and floods.

President Ruto therefore directed the ministry of education to work closely with the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG CDF) to provide funding for repair and rehabilitation of destroyed School infrastructure.

Tanzania Meteorological Authority also reported that Cyclone Hidaya was observed approximately 506 kilometers east of the coastal region of Mtwara region.

