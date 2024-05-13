Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Nakhumicha launches NHIF Asset Verification

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha on Monday spearheaded the National Health Insurance Fund ( marking a significant step towards the transition to the new Social Health Authority (SHA).

Acknowledging the dedicated efforts of the Transition Committee and collaborating ministries, she underscored the pivotal role of health financing in achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) singling out enactment of the Social Health Insurance Act and the establishment of funds under SHA as key milestones towards this goal.

CS Nakhumicha emphasized the importance of the verification exercise in guaranteeing an effective transition without compromising service delivery.

She pointed out that the transition should be imperceptible to NHIF beneficiaries, except for the anticipated improvement in service quality.

The verification exercise targets to identify assets and liabilities held by the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) across its headquarters, branches, satellites, and various Huduma Centers before their transfer to SHA.

According to Nakhumicha, the process will ensure a smooth transition to SHA by ensuring that NHIF services remain uninterrupted during the transition period.

The Ministry is seeking to start implementation of SHA by July 1 after successfully registering Kenyans into the new health system.

CS Nakhumicha also commended the Ministry’s efforts in expediting the payment of pending bills for NHIF, ensuring continued access to healthcare services for all Kenyans.

 The event was attended by Principal Secretary Medical Services Harry Kimtai, Health Director General PatricK Amoth , and representatives from SHA and NHIF Boards.

In January 2024 the ministry set up a 10 members committee led by Kap Kirwok Jason to probe NHIF assets, liabilities and any outstanding pension and benefits before its winding up and transition to SHA.

