CS Machogu directs relocation of displaced people hosted in schools ahead of reopening

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – Education Cabinet Secretary has directed Field Education Officers to coordinate relocation of displaced people hosted in schools in preparation for second term re-opening.

In a statement on Thursday, Machogu stated that the officers should liaise with the local National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) to identify alternative accommodation for affected persons to ensure the facilities are available for normal activities.

“Reports indicate that the ongoing rains have caused flooding in some institutions thus causing damage to infrastructure, sanitation facilities, learning and teaching materials. Field Officers to come up with mitigation measures so that learning in these institutions is not disrupted,” he said.

The CS also urged parents to make sure their children get to school safely and on time due to weather circumstances that make it difficult for students to get to and from school.

Machogu has also directed the Board of Managements in the case it is impossible to continue learning in the most severely affected schools to temporarily keep them closed until the situation improves.

“In the meantime, the management of these schools should come up with strategies to recover lost time when learning resumes,” he stated.

Machogu postponed the opening of schools that was scheduled for April 29, 2024, to May 6th, 2024 due to the prevailing rains and floods affecting most parts of the country.

“The devastating effects of the rains in some of the schools are so severe that it will be imprudent to risk the lives of learners and staff before water-tight measures are put in place to ensure adequate safety for all affected school communities,” Machogu said in a statement dated Monday, April 29, 2024.

he affirmed the Ministry’s commitment to collaborating with relevant stakeholders to address the challenges posed by the inclement weather.

