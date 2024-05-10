CS Kindiki says over 181,000 people relocated from Nairobi Rivers corridor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki says over 181,000 people living near the Nairobi Rivers Corridor relocated.

Speaking in Marsabit as he joined residents there in planting trees, the CS stated that those who have encroached on riparian reserves and corridors must vacate immediately.

He pointed out that those who decline will be forcefully evacuated.

He further ordered those in government forests to vacate immediately, “including those who have acquired title deeds irregularly and unlawfully.”

