Crisis in Nyanza as River Nyando bursts its banks

KISUMU, Kenya May 5 – Several vehicles were washed away Sunday when River Nyando in Kisumu County burst its banks.

This has caused a major crisis as houses, the main market in Ahero, a school and police station were submerged in water.

This means motorists cannot cross the main bridge on the Kisumu-Nairobi Highway causing a major transport crisis, police said.

“We are urging motorists to be cautious and keep off that bridge because we already have vehicles in water,” a senior police officer in Ahero said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties but locals were warned against attempting to cross the flooded bridge. Locals attempt to cross River Nyando which burst its banks in Kisumu on May 5, 2025 following heavy rains linked to El Nino. /OJWANG JOE.

Ahero market, Ahero Girls High School, the local hospital and police station were all submerged in water.

“We have lost all out stock because we woke up to find the entire market flooded,” a trader told Capital FM News.

Since March, flash floods have claimed nearly 200 lives and displaced more than 200,000 people across 30,000 households.

As a result of the heavy rains, President William Ruto has ordered an indefinite extension of the re-opening of schools that were scheduled to reopen on Monday.

Meteorologists have warned of near-average to above-average rainfall nationwide in May, with occasional thunderstorms.

Coastal regions like Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale, and parts of Tana River expect heavy rains, reaching peak Long Rains season in May.

