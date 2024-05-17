Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Court rules that Mackenzie, 29 co-accused properly charged with murder

The ruling followed a preliminary objection filed by the defense counsel challenging the number of counts in the charge.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17-The High Court has determined that controversial cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 29 others were properly charged with 191 counts of murder people in the Shakahola massacre in Kilifi County.

The ruling followed a preliminary objection filed by the defense counsel challenging the number of counts in the charge.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) said Friday that the Malindi High Court Judge Mugure Thande ruled that the charge facing Mackenzie and his co-accused was properly drafted and the suspects were charged in accordance with the law.

“Thande stated that the charge as drawn will not occasion any prejudice to Mackenzie and his co-accused persons,” ODPP said.

However, the court directed the prosecution to reduce the number of murder charges from the current 191 to only 12.

The court noted that decreasing the number of charges will facilitate the quick delivery of justice to all parties while also saving valuable judicial time.

The court directed the DPP to amend the information containing the murder counts within 21 days and file fresh charges against them.

The court is also expected to hear an application by the prosecution to oppose the release of Mackenzie and his co-accused on bond.

 It directed parties to highlight submissions on the prosecution’s application to oppose bond on 18 July 2024.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mackenzie and his 94 other co-accused (40 women and 55 men) are linked to 429 deaths of people who died in Shakahola from starvation.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Kuria to form taskforce on transforming public service jobs to contracts

According to the Cabinet Secretary, the taskforce will be gazetted to implement the proposal.

13 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KHRC files suit against Kindiki, Tuya, Wahome over flood tragedy

NAIROBI Kenya, May 17 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has filed a suit against Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kinidki and his environment...

24 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

6 Nyanza Governors distance themselves from Investment Conference

KISUMU, Kenya, May 17 – Six Governors in the Nyanza region have distanced themselves from a planned Nyanza International Investment Conference, scheduled to take...

1 hour ago

Africa

President Ruto in Kigali for 2024 Africa CEO Forum

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17-President William Ruto has arrived in Rwanda’s Capital Kigali for the 2024 Africa CEO Forum. The annual summit which brings together...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KBA urges govt to reconsider proposed VAT on financial transactions

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) is urging the government to reconsider the proposed 16 percent Value Added Tax (VAT)...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga taskforce reforms hit snag over budgetary cuts

NAIROBI, Kenya May 17 – The implementation of recommendations of the taskforce on reforms chaired by former Chief Justice David Maraga are now in...

5 hours ago
Religious leaders have been pushing Ruto and Raila to engage in dialogue. Azimio has however ruled out talks with both camps maintaing their hard line positions. Religious leaders have been pushing Ruto and Raila to engage in dialogue. Azimio has however ruled out talks with both camps maintaing their hard line positions.

NATIONAL NEWS

MP urges Kenyans to take to the streets to oppose heavy taxation

SIAYA, Kenya, May 17 – Alego / Usonga Member of Parliament, Samuel Atandi has urged Kenyans to take to the streets if the Kenya...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Waiguru rubbishes one-man-one-vote-one-shilling debate

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, May 17 – Kirinyaga Governor exert criticises supporters of the One Man, One Vote, One Shilling Formula. Governor Ann Waiguru has cancelled...

6 hours ago