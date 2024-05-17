Court rules that Mackenzie, 29 co-accused properly charged with murder

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17-The High Court has determined that controversial cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 29 others were properly charged with 191 counts of murder people in the Shakahola massacre in Kilifi County.

The ruling followed a preliminary objection filed by the defense counsel challenging the number of counts in the charge.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) said Friday that the Malindi High Court Judge Mugure Thande ruled that the charge facing Mackenzie and his co-accused was properly drafted and the suspects were charged in accordance with the law.

“Thande stated that the charge as drawn will not occasion any prejudice to Mackenzie and his co-accused persons,” ODPP said.

However, the court directed the prosecution to reduce the number of murder charges from the current 191 to only 12.

The court noted that decreasing the number of charges will facilitate the quick delivery of justice to all parties while also saving valuable judicial time.

The court directed the DPP to amend the information containing the murder counts within 21 days and file fresh charges against them.

The court is also expected to hear an application by the prosecution to oppose the release of Mackenzie and his co-accused on bond.

It directed parties to highlight submissions on the prosecution’s application to oppose bond on 18 July 2024.

Mackenzie and his 94 other co-accused (40 women and 55 men) are linked to 429 deaths of people who died in Shakahola from starvation.

