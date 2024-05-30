Court of Appeal will be set up in Eldoret, CJ Koome says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – A permanent Court of Appeal will be established in Eldoret when upcoming interviews for Judges of Appeal are finalised, Chief Justice Martha Koome has confirmed.

The Chief Justice, who spoke during a courtesy call on Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Chelilim on Thursday said the Judiciary would also post an additional judge to Eldoret High Court.

“The Judiciary has also gazetted courts in Moiben, Turbo, Chepkorio and Soi to deepen access to Justice,” the CJ told Governor Chelilim.

The visit came ahead of the launch of the court in Moiben and an Alternative Justice Systems Suite. Five other AJS suites have also been established in five other sub-counties in Uasin Gishu.

Chief Justice Koome commended the county for collaborating with the Judiciary to enhance access to justice by providing space for court construction and space to establish the AJS suites.

“The Judiciary appreciates the county leadership’s involvement with the Court User Committees (CUC), with the Deputy Governor (John Barorot) being the vice chair in the CUC sub-committee on AJS.”

CJ Koome assured the governor that additional magistrates are now available for deployment in areas where the county is ready to establish more courts.

She appealed to Governor Chelilim to assist the Judiciary secure housing for judges and judicial officers working in the county.

Governor Chelilim urged the Judiciary to post additional judges to the county, saying there are many succession and land matters that need to be resolved expeditiously.

“The introduction of AJS in the county is welcome because many people don’t want to resolve their disputes in court. AJS provides for amicable resolution of cases,” he said.

He asked for more trainings among the community to embrace the alternative justice model which is not adversarial and provides a win-win solution especially in succession matters and other family disputes.

