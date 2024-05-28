Man, wife detained over fatal balcony fall of 22-year-old ex-lover

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, May 28 — A couple in Kisumu’s Lolwe estate has been detained by police over the death of a 22-year-old woman who suffered a fatal balcony fall from the pair’s second-floor balcony Monday night.

Kisumu Central Sub County police boss Peter Mulai told the press on Tuesday the deceased is suspected to have died as a result of a love triangle.

He said the victim, said to have previously lived with the man, had stormed his house at night sparking an altercation after she confronted a 25-year-old woman the man identified as his wife.

“The man and another woman, who he claims is his wife accosted the deceased and she was pushed down after a small scuffle,” he said.

Mulia said the man, aged 30, then drove the woman in his car to the hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The woman is said to have had a fracture on the head, leading to massive loss of blood.

An eye witness, who identified himself as Victor Charles, said the deceased had followed the man, who was once her boyfriend but they separated only to find another woman inside the house.

“A fight ensued when the woman tried to gain entry inside the house leading to her death,” he said.

The police boss said the couple will be arraigned in court to be charged with murder once investigations are complete.

The victim’s body is persevered at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

