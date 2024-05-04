Construction Authority orders cessation of works over flood risks

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 — The National Construction Authority (NCA) has directed the cessation of new construction works following flooding in the country.
NCA Executive Director Maurice Akech said in a statement new construction works, especially new excavations and works near waterways, should be halted.
Akech pointed out that excavation in moist conditions poses a risk of failure which could result in burial or injuring of workers.
“Unsecured deep excavations could lead to slope instability and failure, especially with increased moisture and water content which poses a risk of burial or injury to workers,” he stated.
Raging downpours, which are set to continue for the rest of the month according to the Kenya Meteorological Department, have caused widespread devastation with floods and landslides reported across the country leaving behind mass fatalities and a trial of ruin.
Akech pointed out that the extreme downpour could potentially lead to weak temporary structures in a construction site such as scaffolding which could lead to collapse and potentially injure workers.
The government had as of Friday reported the death toll linked to flooding at 210 with tens of thousands displaced and property worth millions destroyed.