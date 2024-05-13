Concern as Kenyan schools reopen amid persistent rains

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 – Several schools are reopening in Kenya after the start of term was postponed by deadly flooding.

Police and transport officials have been deployed to ensure students get to class safely.

More than 1,600 schools across the country may not reopen yet due to floods, the authorities said.

Muslim leaders have expressed concern over student safety and asked for the situation to be closely monitored.

They are calling on drivers to be vigilant on roads battered by the floods.

Several schools have been damaged by the floods, which killed more than 250 people across Kenya.

Schools had been due to open on 29 April before the new term was pushed back.

About The Author