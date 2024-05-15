Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

Concern as huge cracks form in Kenya’s Rift Valley

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Huge cracks have emerged in Kenya’s Rift Valley region, attributed to the recent heavy rains and mass flooding.

Some residents in Nakuru county lost their houses and farms after huge fissures ripped through their property.

Kiambogo, Kaptembwo, Ngata and London are some of the worst affected places in the county.

Reports indicate that last week houses that were still occupied sank in Kiambogo.

The government has sent top geologists to Nakuru to investigate further.

The county lies on one of the weak areas of the Great Rift Valley that runs from the Horn of Africa, all the way to Mozambique.

These spots along the Rift Valley have had cracks that are filled with volcanic ash.

It is the ash that it thought to have been washed away by the recent rains, leading to the cracks opening up.

Mining Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi told Kenya’s Daily Nation newspaper that residents had already been warned of this geohazard as Nakuru was located in an area susceptible to earthquakes, sinkholes and landslides.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A similar incident occurred in 2018 when the Mai-Mahiu-Narok road, near a place called Suswa at the bottom of the Rift Valley, was split by a crack following a heavy downpour.

About The Author

BBC

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

COMESA Warns Of Fake Breast Cancer Drug Reported In Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – The COMESA Competition Commission has warned its member states against the sale of a false batch of cancer medicine...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto makes two new state appointments

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – President William Ruto has appointed Lazarus Amayo as the Special Envoy of the African Union Championship for Institutional Reforms,...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Enhanced Kenya Tea Brand to boost farmer income

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Kenya must develop a tea brand that will fetch the best prices for farmers, President William Ruto has said....

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kimende escarpment declared danger zone after landslide tragedy

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Search and Rescue operations are underway to find several people who are feared trapped following a landslide in Kimende...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Petrol, Diesel And Kerosene Prices Drop By Sh1 In Latest EPRA Review

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – The Energy, Petroleum, and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has cut fuel prices by about Sh1, offering reprieve to motorists, firms,...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Labour and Social Protection Ministry supports floods victims in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – The State Department of Social Protection and Senior Citizens Affairs through the Child Welfare Society of Kenya Tuesday provided...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rescue operation underway in Nairobi’s Kiamaiko area after building collapse

The Kenya Red Cross (KRC) confirmed the incident, stating that four people have already been pulled from the rubble as fears emerge that there...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC recommends changes to Anti-Corruption Act to bar those charged with corruption from office

NAIROBI, Kenya May14 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission(EACC) now recommends changes to the Anti-Corruption Act to bar those charged with corruption from office...

20 hours ago