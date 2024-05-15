Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

NATIONAL NEWS

COMESA Warns Of Fake Breast Cancer Drug Reported In Kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – The COMESA Competition Commission has warned its member states against the sale of a false batch of cancer medicine identified as Herceptin 440 mg (Trastuzumab 440mg) reported to have penetrated the Kenyan market.

This comes barely a few days after the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) cautioned Kenyans about the medicine believed to be an antibody used to treat breast and stomach cancer, stating that it is confirmed counterfeit and has adverse health effects.

“The Commission has become aware through the public notice dated May 11 2024 from the Pharmacies and Poisons Board (PPB) of Kenya about a suspicious batch of falsified Herceptin 440 mg (Trastuzumab 440mg) product that has been detected in the market,” the commission said.

The Commission expressed worries about the possibility of the product being supplied in other COMESA Member States and advised citizens in those nations to exercise due caution and refrain from buying the medication.

“In this regard, pursuant to Article 30(1)(b) of the COMESA Competition Regulations, the Commission requests any person who establishes that the recalled product is being sold in other COMESA Member States, to avoid its purchase or use, and to report the matter to the Commission,” it noted in a statement.

According to PPB, which first detected the medicine circulating in the local market, the falsified product poses immense health risks to users as it is not authorized in the market.

Fred Siyoi, the chief executive officer of the PPB, revealed that the product batch claimed to be manufactured in Germany by Roshe Products Limited, bearing the batch number C5830083, Manufacturing date: 12/2021, Expiry Date: 11/2024 is a falsified product in view of the falsified contents, packaging and labelling aspects which have been confirmed by the brand owner.

“It is not authorized to be in the market and is a falsified product in view of the falsified contents, packaging and labeling aspects which have been confirmed by the brand owner,” stated Siyoi CEO PPB.

He said that Kenya has established robust market surveillance and control systems that continuously monitor the quality and safety of medical products in the local market.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto makes two new state appointments

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – President William Ruto has appointed Lazarus Amayo as the Special Envoy of the African Union Championship for Institutional Reforms,...

6 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Enhanced Kenya Tea Brand to boost farmer income

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Kenya must develop a tea brand that will fetch the best prices for farmers, President William Ruto has said....

28 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kimende escarpment declared danger zone after landslide tragedy

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Search and Rescue operations are underway to find several people who are feared trapped following a landslide in Kimende...

32 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Petrol, Diesel And Kerosene Prices Drop By Sh1 In Latest EPRA Review

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – The Energy, Petroleum, and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has cut fuel prices by about Sh1, offering reprieve to motorists, firms,...

39 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Labour and Social Protection Ministry supports floods victims in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – The State Department of Social Protection and Senior Citizens Affairs through the Child Welfare Society of Kenya Tuesday provided...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rescue operation underway in Nairobi’s Kiamaiko area after building collapse

The Kenya Red Cross (KRC) confirmed the incident, stating that four people have already been pulled from the rubble as fears emerge that there...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC recommends changes to Anti-Corruption Act to bar those charged with corruption from office

NAIROBI, Kenya May14 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission(EACC) now recommends changes to the Anti-Corruption Act to bar those charged with corruption from office...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to seek over Sh32.5tn in deals during upcoming US state visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Kenya seeks to tap over Sh32.5 trillion in investment deals during the upcoming state visit by president William Ruto...

20 hours ago