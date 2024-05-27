Connect with us

Coastal counties have no power to ban Muguka

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruyoit has poked holes on the contentious ban on the transport, sale, and consumption of muguka in the Coastal region.

The Senate Majority Leader has faulted the move saying neither the office of the Governor or the county assemblies have constitutional mandate to issue such a warrant.

“It’s a noble thing for the coastal counties to seek to regulate the distribution of Muguka in their turf. However, truth is Counties have NO such powers,” said Cheruyoit.

Senator Cheruyoit advised the coastal county bosses to institute their noble action in law through legislation passed in the bicameral House.

He advised the county government to channel their legal recommendations on their relentless approach to salvage the youth following rampant abuse of Muguka.

“Best thing is for the counties to lobby their MPs to present before parliament a bill seeking to ban the use of gokss,”the Senator tweeted.

The County Government of Embu has vowed to move to court to challenge the move by the Counties of Mombasa and Kilifi banning the supply, sale and consumption of herbal stimulant muguka.

In a statement on Friday following the ban pronouncement by the two Counties, the county said they will be seeking orders lifting the ban as they seek other avenues of unlocking the stalemate.

He said there was no justification for banning muguka that was a scheduled crop while allowing another of the same family (miraa) to gain entry and sale in the counties.

He read malice in the move having come barely two weeks after a team of leaders from Embu led by Governor Cecily Mbarire met with Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Shariff and MCAs to form a joint working team to ensure compliance with products trade regulations.

According to the county,there was no scientific evidence to prove that muguka was a drug, adding there was also no single law prohibiting its sale or consumption.

Traders and farmers have expressed concern that they stand to lose in terms of revenue and livelihoods if the decision is not rescinded.

They called on President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua to intervene to safeguard their business.

Muguka is predominantly cultivated in Embu County especially the dry lower parts of Mbeere South and North Constituencies.

