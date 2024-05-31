Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenya Red Cross responds to flooding in Kitengela, a town located 50km off Kenya's capital Nairobi/FILE

Africa

Climatologists cite unplanned growth, rapid urbanisation as key drivers of flooding

Heavy rainfall is projected to increase in East African cities due to double pressure from rapid urbanisation rates and changing climate risks.

Published

KISII, Kenya, May 31 — Climate Scientists have warned of continued heavy flooding in East African cities due to unplanned growth and rapid urbanisation.

Heavy rainfall is projected to increase in East African cities due to double pressure from rapid urbanisation rates and changing climate risks.

The findings are part of a study by an international team of leading climate scientists from the World Weather Attribution (WWA) group released recently.

Kenya and Tanzania have experienced extreme rainfall that has led to destructive floods which climate scientists have attributed to climate change.

Dr Joyce Kimutai/FILE

Joyce Kimutai from the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) said the analysis of drivers of flood risks and impacts in Kenya, Tanzania, and Burundi reveals the critical role of land use management, urban planning, adaptation and disaster risk management.

Urbanisation compounds these risks, as rapid and unplanned growth in cities like Nairobi and Dar es Salaam results in vulnerable informal settlements lacking adequate infrastructure, increasing flood susceptibility.

“The recurrent flooding in capital cities demonstrates the pressing need for improved urban planning and resilient infrastructure,” Kimutai said, commenting on the findings.

Devastating floods

In April 2024, Kenya experienced devastating floods that killed nearly 300 people and displaced over 150,000 people in Kenya, destroying infrastructure and crops and killing livestock and wildlife.

A dam burst on 29 April in Nakuru County killing at least 50 people, among them 17 children. By the end of April, the government reported the loss of over 4,824 livestock with 27,717 acres of croplands damaged.

Floods also impacted 264 small businesses and 24 schools adversely affected leading to the delayed reopening of schools for the second term.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In Tanzania, weeks of rainfall in March and April resulted in 155 deaths and a further 200,000 people adversely affected.

Floods also caused massive damage weeping away houses, roads, bridges, schools, and farmland.

Statistics showed flooding impacted every capital in Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Tanzania and the economic capital in Burundi causing deaths, displacement, destruction of critical infrastructure and widespread concern of spreading infectious disease.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) predicts above-normal rainfall over most parts of the greater horn of Africa for June to September.

About The Author

ROSEMARY ONCHARI

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki says 138 temporary shelters in place across 18 counties

Kindiki has mandated National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), supervised by respective County Security Committees(CSC), to establish more temporary shelter points to accommodate the rising...

May 4, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Water Authority issues flooding alert amid Seven Forks spilling

WARMA said the hydroelectric dams making up the Seven Forks were all at full capacity and spilling waters downstream.

April 30, 2024

County News

NEMA issues new storm water advisory targeting counties, companies

The agency also urged companies to to minimize the release of waste discharges to as to prevent the clogging of waterways and ensure the free flow of rain waters.

April 27, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt lists 17 counties at risk of flooding, evacuation orders likely

He highlighted the filling of Seven-Forks Hydro-electric Power Dams noting Masinga Dam was already spilling. Further precipitation, Kindiki warned, could lead to cascading spillovers...

April 17, 2024

County News

Child dies from drowning as floods wreck havoc in Kisumu’s Nyakach

Kenya Red Cross coordinator Arnold Gondi who oversees operations in Muhoroni, Nyakach, and Nyando sub-counties said the agency was collecting additional information to guide...

April 16, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA closes North Horr-Kalacha Road over flooding

KeNHA stated on Saturday that heavy rains in Marsabit and the Ethiopian Highlands had led to flooding in the area, necessitating the closure.

April 6, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

6 more flood-related deaths reported, toll rises to 174

Four deaths occurred in a gold mine at Kurutyange Village in Migori County.

December 19, 2023

County News

KeNHA warns of potential flooding in Tana River as waters upstream surge

KeNHA Tuesday said it had recorded increased water levels at Madogo Total Station, Mororo, and Tana River Bridge signifying potential flooding.

December 19, 2023