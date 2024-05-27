Connect with us

Kenneth Mwige, the Director General of Kenya Vision 2030 during the engagement with key stakeholders from the ICT sector/COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

Climate Change Resilience Emerges as Cornerstone for Kenya’s Vision 2030

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – As Kenya aims towards achieving its ambitious Vision 2030 goals, climate change resilience has become a key focal point for achieving a competitive and prosperous nation.

Speaking during a forum on climate change adaptation and mitigation, Kenneth Mwige the Director General of the Kenya Vision 2030 secretariat stated that impacts of climate change and erratic weather patterns would need to be factored in plans going forward.

“We have experienced recurring droughts, devastating floods and other extreme weather events which have severe implications for our agriculture, water resources and overall economic stability. Environmental degradation is threatening the livelihoods of millions of Kenyans,“ he said.

He noted that recent torrential rains across the country and the greater East African region have highlighted the devastating impacts of climate change by causing significant loss of life property damage and economic disruption.

“We need to raise awareness on the effects of climate, evaluate existing strategies and policies for climate change action, enhance collaborations between the private and public sectors and to lobby for support from partners and well-wishers,“ he added.

Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) which make up 89 percent were identified as being especially vulnerable to climate change and called for urgent policy interventions, budgetary allocations and increased awareness to tap into their benefits and opportunities.

The forum brought together key stake holders including; State Department for ASALs & Regional Development, Ministries of Environment, Agriculture, National Environment Management Authority , Tana & Athi River Development Authority, Kenya Wildlife Service , Kenya Water Towers Agency, Kenya Meteorological Department among others.

President William Ruto recently noted that climate change was the biggest threat to the country’s development and prosperity.

Speaking during the pass-out parade for Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers in Eldoret, the president tasked KDF to lead the way by providing mechanisms, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, of achieving the 15 billion tree-planting program.

“As you secure our nation from emerging security threats, climate change is also going to be our biggest threat. This is why we must mobilise the military to provide solutions to such emerging issues,” he said.

About The Author

MOSES MUOKI

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

