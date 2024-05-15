Cleaning Equipment Manufacturer Kärcher Donates Machines to The Kenya Red Cross in Support of Flood Relief Efforts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15th, 2024 – In a significant move to bolster the flood relief efforts in Kenya, German manufacturer Kärcher has donated high-pressure washers and wet & dry vacuum cleaners valued at Sh1.5mn to the Kenya Red Cross Society.

The donation aims to support the Kenya Red Cross in its ongoing response to the severe impact of flooding in Kenya, following days of heavy downpours.

The flooding, which occurred in many parts of the country, left a trail of destruction and deaths- and has adversely affected critical infrastructures like roads and schools.

Richard Mumo Thyaka, Managing Director of Kärcher said these machines will aid in the rapid and efficient clean-up of homes, schools, and public spaces that have been inundated by floodwaters, ensuring a safer and healthier environment for the affected people..

The donation by Kärcher includes 10 professional high-pressure washers and 10 heavy duty wet & dry vacuum cleaners, essential equipment for cleaning and restoration in flood-affected areas.

“As responsible corporate citizens, one of our key pillars is our commitment to culture, nature, and society. It is in this spirit that we seek to collaborate with the Kenya Red Cross in its efforts to respond to the ongoing flooding crisis across the country,” Mumo said.

He further emphasised the need for collaborative efforts in tackling the impacts of natural disasters, noting that Kärcher is dedicated to supporting Kenyans in times of need and contributing to sustainable development.

He was speaking during the donation handover ceremony where the equipment was received by the Red Cross team, headed by, Venant Ndigila – Manager, Disaster Response at Kenya Red Cross.

Ndingila expressed his gratitude towards Kärcher for their generous donation.

“This contribution by Kärcher is a testament to the power of public-private partnerships in addressing humanitarian crises. The equipment provided will significantly enhance our capacity to assist those affected by the floods and expedite the recovery process,” the Disaster Response Manager said.

On his part, Ndigila acknowledged the critical role of such donations in the organization’s response efforts.

“The high-pressure washers and vacuum cleaners will be invaluable in our clean-up operations, helping us restore normalcy in the affected areas more swiftly. We are thankful for Kärcher’s support and look forward to continued collaboration in our humanitarian missions,” Ndigila said.

Kenya has been grappling with severe flooding, which has displaced thousands of families and caused extensive damage to infrastructure.

The Kenya Red Cross has been at the forefront of the response efforts, providing emergency assistance, including shelter, food, and medical care to those affected.

The donated equipment will be deployed in the most affected areas, facilitating the cleaning and restoration work.

